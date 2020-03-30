--
Washington - Netto il presidente Usa Trump: "Devono pagare loro"

“Gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la sicurezza del principe Harry e Meghan”

Meghan Markle e il principe Harry

Washington – “Gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la sicurezza del principe Harry e di Meghan Markle”.

Ad affermarlo è il presidente Usa Donald Trump in un tweet.

“Sono grande amico e ammiratore della regina. Era stato detto che Harry e Meghan avrebbero vissuto in Canada. Ora hanno lasciato il Canada per gli Stati Uniti. Comunque gli Usa non pagheranno per la loro sicurezza. Devono pagare loro”.


30 marzo, 2020

