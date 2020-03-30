“Gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la sicurezza del principe Harry e Meghan”

Washington – “Gli Stati Uniti non pagheranno per la sicurezza del principe Harry e di Meghan Markle”.

Ad affermarlo è il presidente Usa Donald Trump in un tweet.

“Sono grande amico e ammiratore della regina. Era stato detto che Harry e Meghan avrebbero vissuto in Canada. Ora hanno lasciato il Canada per gli Stati Uniti. Comunque gli Usa non pagheranno per la loro sicurezza. Devono pagare loro”.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

