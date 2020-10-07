Addio a Eddie, il chitarrista fondatore dei Van Halen

Santa Monica – È morto Eddie Van Halen, era il fondatore e leggendario chitarrista dei Van Halen. Aveva 65 anni.
Da tempo era malato di cancro alla gola, uno dei chitarristi più influenti nell’heavy metal e nel rock, ha raggiungo il successo in tutto il mondo con il brano Jump negli anni Ottanta.
La rivista Rolling Stone lo ha posiziona ottavo atra i cento migliori chitarristi di ogni tempo, primo, invece, secondo Guitar World.
A dare l’annuncio è stato il figlio Wolf, con un post su Instagram.
“Non posso credere di dover scrivere questo – scrive Wolf – ma mio padre, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, ha perso questa mattina la sua lunga e dura battaglia contro il cancro.
Ogni momento che ho passato con lui, sul palco o fuori, è stato un dono.
Il mio cuore è spezzato e credo che non riuscirò mai davvero a riprendermi da questa perdita”.
