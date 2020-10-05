Bruxelles – Coronavirus, Ursula Von der Leyen in autoisolamento.

La presidente della Commissione europea è in autoisolamento. L’annuncio è stato dato dalla stessa Ursula Von der Leyen con un Tweet dove spiega di aver avuto contatti con una persona risultata positiva al Covid-19.

“Sono stata informata di aver partecipato ad un incontro, martedì, a cui era presente una persona che è risultata positiva al Covid-19 – ha scritto su Twitter -. Secondo la normativa vigente, mi sto quindi autoisolando fino a domani mattina. Giovedì sono risultata negativa al test e oggi effettuerò un nuovo test”.

I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 5, 2020