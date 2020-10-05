Tusciaweb-150x200-luglio-20-b

Bruxelles - La presidente della Commissione europea: "Ho partecipato a un incontro in cui era presente una persona che è risultata positiva al Covid-19"

Coronavirus, Ursula Von der Leyen in autoisolamento

Ursula von der Leyen

Bruxelles – Coronavirus, Ursula Von der Leyen in autoisolamento.

La presidente della Commissione europea è in autoisolamento. L’annuncio è stato dato dalla stessa Ursula Von der Leyen con un Tweet dove spiega di aver avuto contatti con una persona risultata positiva al Covid-19. 

“Sono stata informata di aver partecipato ad un incontro, martedì, a cui era presente una persona che è risultata positiva al Covid-19 – ha scritto su Twitter -. Secondo la normativa vigente, mi sto quindi autoisolando fino a domani mattina. Giovedì sono risultata negativa al test e oggi effettuerò un nuovo test”.


5 ottobre, 2020

